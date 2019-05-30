|
Herman Richard Verhoeven Herman, 84, was made complete in the Lord on May 18, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1934 in Hanford, California to John and Antonia Verhoeven. Herman enjoyed working with his dad on the family ranch and learned about the tractors' engines. This experience prompted what would become his lifelong trade as a mechanic. While living in San Jose, CA Herman came home for his father's birthday and met Beverly Zimmer. The two were married on July 22, 1960 in Redlands, CA. They lived in Hanford where Herman took work in a car repair shop. Their welcomed their first son there. A few years later they moved to Redlands and their family continued to grow. After working for many years as a mechanic at Redlands Auto Electric, Herman ventured out and started Herm's Auto Repair in Mentone. Herman continued the business until his retirement. Herman also loved helping others through his work with Mexican Christian Children's Aid (MCCA). He was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church and enjoyed worshipping God, especially with his family. He is preceded into eternity by his parents, his wife of 56 years and a baby daughter. He is survived by his sisters; Arlene (Ed) De Vries San Jose, CA and Anita (Richard) Lemos Hanford, CA and by his three sons; Steven (Catherine) Hooper, UT, Paul (Melanie) Idaho Falls, ID, James (Karen) Redlands, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mexican Christian Children's Aid (MCCA PO Box 9931 Redlands, CA 92375) an organization started by his father-in-law and supported for many decades by Herman. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:30 pm at The River Christian Reformed Church at 459 E. Highland Ave. in Redlands.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 30, 2019