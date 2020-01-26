Home

Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation
128 North Riverside Ave
Rialto, CA 92376
(888) 929-7779
Hernandez Amador Obituary
Amador Hernandez Amador (Pete) Hernandez, born 4/30/1927, in San Fernando, Ca. Our beloved Pop went home to be with the lord on 1/3/2020. Amador grew up and raised his family in San Bernardino, later moving to Rialto. He was preceded in death by sister Mary, and sons, Peter and David. Amador is survived by his wife of 75 years, Esther, sister Ofelia, daughters Ofelia, and Dolores, sons Eddie, Rudy, and Ruben, 23 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grand children. Memorial service will be held Friday,1/31/2020 11am-1pm at Family Funeral Home and Cremation in Rialto, Ca.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
