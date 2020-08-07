1/1
Hilario Luis
11/03/1921 - 07/11/2020 Hilario Luis was born 11/3/1921 in Oaxaca, Mexico passed away in his home peacefully on 7/11/2020 at the age of 98. He was a loving husband to Consuelo (died in 1955) & Dolores (Died in 2005), father of 6 Olivia Cabral (Tony) Ruben Luis (Phyllis) Teresa Moreno (Deceased) Norma Padilla (Robert) Isabel Payan (Librado) Alejandra Achenbauch (Rudy) & grandfather of 24, great grandfather of 43 & great great grandfather of 17. Due to the pandemic services have already been held.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 7, 2020.
