Howard Dale (Richard) Guilliam

HOWARD DALE GUILLIAM (RICHARD) FEBRUARY 11, 1952 ~ MAY 25, 2019 Sadly my beloved Howard Dale Guilliam passed into Heaven on May 25, 2019 after a long illness. His memory will be cherished by his longtime partner of nearly 45 years Ruben H. Castro. I will miss you terribly my Best-est Friend, Partner, and Companion. I wish we'd had more years together, but those years we did have were loving and memorable. I will love and miss you so very much Howard. Per Howards wishes no services will be held.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 7, 2019
