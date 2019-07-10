Services Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino , CA 92404 (909) 882-3761 Resources More Obituaries for Howard Littlefield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard Littlefield

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email HOWARD CHESTER LITTLEFIELD Age 97, passed away peacefully with Flo, (his bride of 73 years) and his children by his side. Howard lived a beautiful and complete life. To know him is to love him and he is loved by many. Howard shared his life with his wife Flo Littlefield of Redlands. His children: Mike and Kathy Littlefield of San Diego; Denny and Beth Littlefield of Highland; Tim (deceased) and Barbara Littlefield and Bob McMurrich of Highland; Patrick Littlefield (Deceased 1950); Rick and Betty Littlefield of Eureka; Sherry Fraser of Denver; Kathy and Phil Page of Cheyenne; Chris Littlefield and Karen Sileo of Carlsbad; Eileen and Mike Harter of Corona; Susie and Ted Fitch of Livermore; Mark and Mary Littlefield of Loomis; Janie and Brock Lynch of Victorville; Philip Littlefield (Deceased 1962); Beth and Rick Prinzing of Camarillo; and Carol and Dave Bouer of Redlands. His sisters: Francis Gagola of Port Hueneme; Harriet Jacobs of San Diego; Shirley Crista (deceased) of Lemon Cove; Jolene Koerner of El Cajon; Jaclyn Hewett of San Diego; Bernice Smylie of Lakeside. In addition he will be missed by 84 grandchildren, 83 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Howard accomplished many things in his life. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his time as a boy scout. He served 21 years in the Army Corp of Engineers with tours of duty in Germany, Japan and Korea, retiring as a Major. He went on to complete a 20 year career in community service as an administrative officer for San Bernardino County. For more than 50 years he was a leader of multiple organizations sponsored by Holy Rosary Catholic Church. But the most important parts of his life were raising his 13 children with Flo and his service as a pillar of faith and wisdom for family, friends and those who turned to him for advice. Born in San Diego in 1921 Howard cherished spending time with his mom and dad and his six sisters camping or visiting family in Julian where his mom was born, helping his mom make his favorite strawberry rhubarb pie, or just listening to his father explain how to stretch a bowl of soup with oyster crackers (important skills to have during the depression). At a young age he learned the value of hard work as he tackled the steep hills around his home in Ocean Beach delivering papers to his neighbors. Through his marriage to Flo, Howard found a deeper relationship with Christ. Together with Flo he received and accepted his calling from Christ, to image Christ in the raising of his family. Together Howard and Flo grew deeper in their love and faith as they dealt with the challenges of losing two young sons, Patrick (deceased 1950) and Philip (deceased 1962) and later, the loss of Tim (deceased 1986). Never losing his passion for life, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially backpacking and fishing in the Sierras or traveling the world with his children. Howard has been a spiritual role model to his family and friends and will be remembered as a man filled with faith and peace. He was fully ready to be embraced by Christ in a new perfect eternal life. Our thanks to all of you who have remembered Howard during the past years with notes of encouragement, a brief visit to Mission Commons Residences to say hello or to share a song or prayer, and especially those that brought the Holy Eucharist to him when he was unable to attend Mass. Services: Public viewing will be held at Bobbitt Mortuary on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 5:00 pm with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral in San Bernardino on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm with reception in the hall afterwards. A private burial service at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery in San Diego will be held later. Published in San Bernardino Sun from July 10 to July 12, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries