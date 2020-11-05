1/1
Ian Saddler-Dodrill
Has lost her life October 22, 2020 from complications of cancer she fought for 5+ years. She was born and raised in San Bernardino, CA and graduated from Occidental College 1980. She worked at her father's company; CVS pharmacy for 10 years and Christmas Around the World where she earned trips all over the world. She was a beautiful person, kind to people and animals (loved cats), Honest, Trustworthy, Giving and Loved everything good about life! She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Goodbye Sweetheart! Mark B. Shaw, 1525 N. Waterman Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92404 with graveside following at Mt. View Cemetery.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mark B. Shaw Mortuary - San Bernardino
1525 North Waterman Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(800) 303-3610
