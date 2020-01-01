|
November 2, 1931 - December 18, 2019 On December 18, La Verne resident Ida Mae Klepper died peacefully at 88 surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Retirement Community. She was born in 1931 in Fullerton, California to Frank and Evelyn Jones. She attended Pomona schools and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Klepper. They were married for 50 years. Ida had many life experiences: mother/homemaker, rancher, business owner, traveler, community volunteer at San Antonio Hospital and "Grammi" extraordinaire. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, sister Donna Bell, brother Frank and son Marty. Ida is survived by her children Lynn (Bill), Phil, Tim (Barbie), brother Bill (Terri), 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Her family would like to thank Hillcrest Retirement Community for the fun, love, care and community they provided. Also, a huge thank you to Emanate Hospice for the loving and gentle care they provided at the end of her life. "Miss Ida's" memorial service will take place at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 4, in the Meeting House at Hillcrest Retirement Community, 2705 Mountain View Drive, La Verne, CA. 91750. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ida's name to Emanate Hospice, 820 W. Phillips Avenue, West Covina, CA 91671
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 1, 2020