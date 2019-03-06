|
INGRID L. BOZZETTI
Ingrid L. Bozzetti, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 23, 2019 in Portland, OR, at Pacific Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Facility, a caring and loving community that cared for her the past 4 years of her life. She was born on May 10, 1934, in Göteborg, Sweden, to Rafael and Linnea (Mårtensson) Olsson and was the eldest of three children. An adventuresome spirit led her to the US for one year, upon finishing nursing school in Sweden. Once in the US, she met Louis P. Bozzetti Jr., then a medical student, and they married on September 3, 1961. Pediatric nursing occupied her time until daughter Marie was born in 1964 followed by Lisa in 1975. San Diego and Redlands were the communities where Ingrid was actively involved and lived longest, actively pursuing volunteer work at the local museum, as well as taking classes to learn how to weave baskets, make dolls, and stained glass, amongst many other things. She loved playing the violin, tending her garden and was active in her local SDA church. She will be remembered for her hospitality and kind spirit. Visiting family in Sweden was of great importance, at least once a year until these past few years when she was unable to travel.
Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis and brother Kjell. She is survived by her daughters Marie (Stefan) Engström and Lisa Bozzetti (Kåre Hultén), granddaughter Linnea Engström, sister Ann-Marie Ohlson and sister-in-law Else-Gun Blomqvist.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday March 8th, 2019 @ the Carriage House in Prospect Park in Redlands, CA from 10:30-11:30AM with Pastor Benny Guerrero officiating. Lunch to follow. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Redlands. The family would like to extend special thanks to the incredible staff at Pacific Gardens for their loving care. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or Housecall Providers and Hospice.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 6, 2019