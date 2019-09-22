|
|
IRENE SUE ROCHA October 31, 1956 July 9, 2019 Beloved sister, aunt, mentor, counselor and friend, Irene Rocha, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2019 in Murrieta, CA. She was born in Fontana, CA and was the youngest of 5 siblings from Godfrey and Gloria Rocha. She was raised in San Bernardino, CA and was a 1974 graduate of San Bernardino High School. She earned her B.A. Degree in Psychology in 1978 from San Jose State and her M.S. Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy in 1985 from Loma Linda University. Irene moved to Costa Mesa, CA and ultimately set up a practice as a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. She was warm, kind, full of laughter and known for being an insightful listener. She is survived by sisters Caroline Babott; Geraldine Heiser; Donna Matteucci and her spouse, along with 7 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 5th in Devore, CA. Contact Donna Matteucci at 628-234-5861 for details.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 22, 2019