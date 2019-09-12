|
|
RONALD J. JEFFREY It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our dear friend Ronald J. Jeffrey on September 6, 2019 in Beaumont, California. Ron was born in Napa, California on May 25, 1943, raised in Fontana, graduated from Fontana High School and lived most of his life in Redlands, California. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joyce (Police) Jeffrey, his daughter Suzanne (Jeffrey) Princiotta, and her husband Doug and grand-daughters Ella and Lily; also by his brother Richard Jeffrey and wife Carol of Hemet. Ron met Joyce in 1958 when he went to work for her father, Charlie Police at Bakers Burgers in Rialto. Ron served honorably in the US Army from 1964-66 in Aschaffenburg, Germany. Ron and Joyce founded Inland Acoustics in San Bernardino in 1978 and eventually changed the name of the business to Tri-City Acoustics and moved it to Redlands in 1988. Ron was active in his community through Sacred Heart Church, now Holy Name of Jesus; Dads and Daughters; the Rotary Club of Redlands which he joined in 1981; the Shamrock Club; as a member of the Board of Directors of Redlands Community Hospital; Town and Gown for the University of Redlands; Redlands Country Club and quietly supported so many other groups in the community. If asked he would say "I'd rather be fishing orgardening!" and he often was doing both. He worked tirelessly on the Rotary Wine Tasting, the Rotary Wine Tasting Dinner and Rotary Club membership, and I think he still holds the record for bringing in the most new members to the club. One good friend wrote of him "Ron always knew how to lighten the mood, tell a story or just give encouragement. He made every effort to improve the lives of people in his community and around the worldthe world has lost an incredible man!". A celebration of Ron's life will be held Saturday, September 14th, 11:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus, 115 West Olive Ave, Redlands with a reception to follow. Ron had named the Rotary International Foundation for any gifts in his honor.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 12, 2019