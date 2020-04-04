|
JANUARY 20, 1938 - MARCH 27, 2020 J. Robert (Bob) Acevedo 82, of Colton California, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada with his family by his side. He is survived by his children Georgia, Maxine (Ray), Angel (Peggy), Randy, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He is also survived by his brother Ruben, sisters Lily, Gloria, Rufina, Annie, Yolanda and Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carolina, his sister Carol, brothers Joe, Richard and Arthur. He served in the USAF, stationed at Goose Bay, Labrador. He earned his degree at SBVC. He worked for the Cities of San Bernardino and Ventura as a Traffic Signals Supervisor. Bob loved photography, shooting pool, playing guitar, crossword puzzles and old cars. A memorial will be held in his honor when our families and friends can socialize, laugh and hug.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 4, 2020