Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for J. ACEVEDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. ROBERT ACEVEDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. ROBERT ACEVEDO Obituary
JANUARY 20, 1938 - MARCH 27, 2020 J. Robert (Bob) Acevedo 82, of Colton California, passed away on March 27, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada with his family by his side. He is survived by his children Georgia, Maxine (Ray), Angel (Peggy), Randy, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He is also survived by his brother Ruben, sisters Lily, Gloria, Rufina, Annie, Yolanda and Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose and Carolina, his sister Carol, brothers Joe, Richard and Arthur. He served in the USAF, stationed at Goose Bay, Labrador. He earned his degree at SBVC. He worked for the Cities of San Bernardino and Ventura as a Traffic Signals Supervisor. Bob loved photography, shooting pool, playing guitar, crossword puzzles and old cars. A memorial will be held in his honor when our families and friends can socialize, laugh and hug.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -