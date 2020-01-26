|
December 10, 1941 - January 13, 2020 Born to Beatrice R. Gutierrez in Raton, New Mexico; he aspired to and became a great citizen, a great neighbor and a great father. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army Corp and was a Veteran of both Korea & Vietnam (Combat Medic). Young enough to start again, he spent another 20 years as a Procurement Officer for the State of California School for the Deaf in Riverside. He was a hard working man, but always showed up for his family. Intuitive, full of common sense and swaggerhe could easily crack a joke to make you smile and follow it with heart to heart sage advice. A character truly larger than life, he will be missed by all. Surviving family: Nancy L. Wallace (wife), Jack A. Wallace Jr. (son), Josefina Wallace (daughter-in-law), Ginger L. Wallace (daughter), Lisa M. Martinez (daughter) and Darin M. Martinez (son-in-law). Grandchildren: Monique N. Hernandez, Francisco Wallace, Jacquelyn R. Taylor, Tony A. Perales, David L. Perales, Alexander J. Samples and Cameron M. Martinez. Great Grandchild: Aksel G. Perales. Honorary Services Riverside National Cemetery (714) 366-0102.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 26, 2020