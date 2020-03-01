|
JACK ACKER February 29,1924-February 14,2020 Jack, 95, of Highland, Ca passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Jack, a WWII and Korean War Veteran, retired from the 63rd Military Air Lift Wing, Norton AFB January 1974. He began a second career and worked 20 years for SB County DPSS as an educator in the Staff Development Unit. He is survived by his wife Chris of 27 years, his son Michael Acker (Rose Marie) of Illinois, 2 grandchildren Heather Jacobsen (Eric) of Illinois, Michael Acker Jr ( Eliana) of Washington, 3 great grandchildren Sam, Sydney, and Elliot Jacobsen, and his brother Lee Acker(Linda) of Kentucky. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled. The family suggests donations to the Braille Institute.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020