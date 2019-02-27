|
JACK MORTENSEN
Jack Mortensen was born on July 5, 1928, in San Bernardino to Henry and Lola (Baldwin) Mortensen, and passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He adored his wife Cathy, who he leaves behind, and was married to for 65 years.
Jack grew up with parents and grandparents in the railroad and citrus industry, and had many stories to tell about his early years in San Bernardino. Jack graduated from San Bernardino High School, attended San Bernardino Valley College, and graduated from UCLA with a business degree in 1950. He was in the title insurance business for about 43 years where he worked in the San Bernardino County area.
Jack was a remarkable man who was devoted to his family. He was so proud of his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and enjoyed talking about their education, jobs, and sports activities. He is survived by his beloved wife Cathy; son, David (Lynn), and daughter Laura Kirschner (Tom); 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2, at 10:00 at Bobbitt Chapel.
Education was very important to Jack. He saved funds to help put all of his grandchildren through college. Locally, he served on many scholarship committees to help San Bernardino High School students get a college education. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Jack with a donation to "Making Hope Happen Foundation". Donations can be made online at www.makinghope.org or through the mail by sending a check to Making Hope Happen Foundation at 747 N. Mountain View Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92401. Please reference Jack Mortensen in the notes if giving online or in the memo area of your check.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019