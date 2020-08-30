Jack Reilly

JACK RAYMOND REILLY Jack Raymond Reilly of San Bernardino, CA passed away due to Covid 19 on August 17, 2020. Jack was born in Oakland, CA on April 15, 1924 to Ray and Rita Reilly; soon thereafter moving to Des Moines, Iowa. Jack graduated from Dowling High School, Iowa in 1942. The following year he enlisted in the Armed Services with the 8th Air Force in England as radar operator assigned to bomber squadron during WWII. He was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant and awarded Air Medal with 4 Battle Stars, including Battle of the Bulge. After discharge he graduated from Iowa State in 1949. After graduation he met his beloved wife of 48 years, Catherine. Jack was then employed by a planning consulting firm traveling through the Midwest on urban planning projects. In 1954 Jack became Associate Planner for the City of San Bernardino, and in 1961 was appointed Planning Director, serving in that capacity until retirement in 1978. He had served under seven different mayors of the city. One of Jack's many projects was the Master Plan for Cal State University at San Bernardino. From 1981 to 1993 he was elected City Councilman for the 2nd Ward of San Bernardino. Following his terms in office, he was selected as a member of the Grand Jury of San Bernardino County. One of Jack's many honors was a park dedicated in his name in 2007. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine, in 1998. Jack was a long standing member of St. Bernardine's Church. He is survived by his three children: Barbara Williams (Mike), Laurie Crowell (Dale), Timothy Reilly (Laura); his grandchildren: Kelsey, Ian, Lacey, Conor and Riley; great grandchildren: Sydney and Wyatt. He will be remembered for his civic service, artistic talent, sense of humor and always with a smile. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at St. Bernardine Catholic Church, 531 North F St., San Bernardino. Interment will take place after the Mass at 1:01 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store