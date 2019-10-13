|
JACK W. GRIFFITH JR., JD On October third, 2019 my loving husband, our children's father, and our grandchildren's grandfather completed his 12 year "cancer journey" with grace and dignity, at the City of Hope, Duarte, CA. Jack was retired from the pharmaceutical industry, where he worked to make a difference in people's health and lives. He was a lifelong learner and advocated for others to better themselves. Leading by example, he graduated from Western State University of Law with a Juris Doctor and a MBA from the University of Redlands. He was a kind and generous soul, had a passion for social justice, and was an avid lover of nature and books. Jack was a devoted father of three, spending years coaching his children in AYSO soccer and being a guiding force in their lives. In recent years he was better known as "Yaya" to his six precious grandchildren. He was a 36 year resident of Redlands, member of the American Bar Association, and a supporter of the National Parks. He is survived by Karen, his devoted wife of 44 years and three children: Dr. Jack W. Griffith, III (Kristine), Dr. Jean W. Griffith Chang (Matthew), and Jared W. Griffith. In addition, he left six grandchildren, one brother, David Griffith (Ginny), six other sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog. Dear Jack, your parting leaves a huge void in our lives that will be filled with loving memories as we find peace with your passing. The family requests any donations be made to The City of Hope to further Dr. Sumanta Pal's cancer research or for Redlands Family Services. Visitation 5-8 pm at Emmerson Bartlett Funeral Home, Redlands, CA on October 16, 2019. Mass at 10 am, at Holy Name of Jesus, Olive St., Redlands, CA on October 17, 2019.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 13, 2019