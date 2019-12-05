|
October 1935 - November 16, 2019 Claremont resident Jacqueline "Jackie" Stickels died November 16 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana of complications from a fall. Jackie was born in Chino in 1935 to Elsie and Jack Elrod. She graduated from Chino High School, where she was active in athletics and was the president of Girls League during her senior year. She attended Chaffey College, where she was a leader in several organizations, including the Coop Club and Interclub Council. She also served as grand historian of the LaPala Loma Council of the Sunshine Girls. In March 1956, she married fellow Chaffey College student Jim Stickels of Montclair. When Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957, she packed up the house and joined him at Fort Riley in Kansas. There, she started her college career at Kansas State University. After Mr. Stickels completed his military service, the couple returned to Southern California. She continued her education, graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a bachelor's degree and her teaching credential. She later earned a master's degree in education from the University of La Verne. The Stickels moved to Claremont in 1974. They were part owners of Alpenlite, a backpacking manufacturer located in downtown Claremont, as well as a chain of outdoor adventure stores called The Backpacker Shop. During her time in Claremont, Ms. Stickels was active as a founding investor in The Claremont Club, and had leadership roles in Curtain Raisers, the Assistance League, the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters and Claremont Rotary. She was also member of the San Antonio chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which she joined in 2009 after tracing her paternal family's roots back six generations to her grandfather, American pioneer, explorer and folk hero Daniel Boone. She taught in the Chino Unified School district for 25 years, primarily fourth grade but also kindergarten, first grade and a few years at the junior high level. After retiring from teaching in 1994, Ms. Stickels started her "encore career" as a tax preparer with H&R Block. She worked at the Chino branch for almost 20 years, during which time she obtained the status of enrolled agent with the IRS. She finally "officially" retired in 2016. For the past several years, she had been a resident of Claremont Place. There, she served on the facility's scholarship committee and, at the time of her death, was the president of the Resident's Council. Ms. Stickels was predeceased in 1994 by her husband, Jim; and in 2011 by her son, David. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Bradford; daughter-in-law, Josiane Stickels; grandson, Matthew Stickels; sister, Docia Everett; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A memorial service will be planned for January 2020 at Draper Mortuary in Ontario. For further information, contact Carol Bradford via email at 2pyrmom@gmail.com. Contributions in Ms. Stickels' memory may be made to the University of La Verne at laverne.edu.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 5, 2019