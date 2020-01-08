|
|
James "Jim" Grossi Nov 15, 1943 - Dec 26, 2019 James Sante Grossi, "Jim", 76, of Riverside, CA passed away 12/26/2019. He was born 11/15/1943 in Upland, CA and lived in Riverside for 33 years. He attended both Chaffey HS and Cal Poly, Pomona. Jim grew up in Ontario, CA and lived many years in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. Jim was a 3rd generation farmer and spent his entire life farming with his twin brother, Frank. His parents immigrated to the U.S. from Italy in the 1920's. He had a love of fast cars and was involved for many years in drag racing with his brother and three sons. He loved animals and always had a beloved dog by his side. He is survived by his sons, Jim Jr (Christina) their 5 children, Anthony, Nico, Roman, Jimmy III, and Sarina. Darin (Rosela) and their 3 children, Christian, Justine & Matthew; daughter Lisa Grossi Le (Bruce) and their 4 sons, Garrett, Trevor, Benning & Maddux; son, Sante (Grace) and their four children Sante III, Sydney, Shelby & Alexandria; sister, Francis Pertusati, sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Judy Grossi, parents Sante & Eugenia Grossi, sisters Vera, Olga & Ines and brother, Frank. Funeral will be held at Drapers Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Ave, Ontario on Dec 8, 2020. Viewing 11:30am, Funeral 1:00pm and burial 2:30pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 8, 2020