JAMES LOUIS ALDAMA Born July 6, 1955 Entered into rest May 6, 2019 James is survived by his son Ryan Louis Aldama and his 3 grandsons Mariano and Elias Aldama, & Angel Aldama; his father Guadalupe Aldama Sr.; his brothers Jack, Jody, Jerry, Lupe Jr.; a sister Corina, 19 nieces & nephews and 13 great nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Aldama and mother Rosalind Aldama. Memorial Services are 5-31-19 at 10:00 - 11:00 am, Reception following 11:00am - 2:00pm at Preciado Funeral Home, 562 S. I St., San Bernardino, CA 92410.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 26, 2019