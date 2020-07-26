1/2
James E. Simmons
JAMES E. SIMMONS Age 79, passed away on July 15, 2020 in San Bernardino, California. Jim was a beloved husband to Betty, father to his four children Teresa, Phillip, Paul and Rebekah and grandpa to his grandchildren Kaley, Jeremy, and Jessie and a great grandpa to his great granddaughter, Scarlette. As a Marine veteran, Jim will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery in a private service. To read Jim's full obituary or to leave a condolence please visit his memorial page at www.bobbittchapel.com


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
