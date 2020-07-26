JAMES E. SIMMONS Age 79, passed away on July 15, 2020 in San Bernardino, California. Jim was a beloved husband to Betty, father to his four children Teresa, Phillip, Paul and Rebekah and grandpa to his grandchildren Kaley, Jeremy, and Jessie and a great grandpa to his great granddaughter, Scarlette. As a Marine veteran, Jim will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery in a private service. To read Jim's full obituary or to leave a condolence please visit his memorial page at www.bobbittchapel.com