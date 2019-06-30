Home

James E. Vasquez Sr.

James E. Vasquez Sr. May 11, 1940 - June 7, 2019 James is survived by his wife of 61 years Alma L. Vasquez, his son & wife James E. & Juanita Vasquez, 8 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Also 2 brothers Frank and Thomas and 5 sisters Connie, Rosie, Lynn, Anita and Marylou. Mass will be held July 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope, 6885 Del Rosa Ave., San Bernardino, CA at 11;00 a.m. followed by a potluck at VFW, 2018 Foothill, San Bernardino at 1:00 p.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 30, 2019
