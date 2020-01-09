Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Culbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwin Culbertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edwin Culbertson Obituary
July 9, 1929 - January 6, 2020 James Edwin Culbertson will be sorely missed by his family and loved ones. He was born July 9, 1929 in Carroll County, Missouri. James, also known as Edd, served in the U.S. Army as a Radio Technician and Paratrooper for 18 years. He is survived by his brother Ross Culbertson and daughters, Trula, Shirley, and Ina, their spouses along with daughter-in-law Sandra and many nephews, nieces and grandchildren. He was an avid crossword puzzle and sudoku player and loved spending time fishing with his brother and other relatives. As was his wish, his body will be donated to science for study and his ashes spread alongside the remains of his wife, Betty and son Ron.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -