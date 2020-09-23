April 23, 1930 - September 19, 2020 James Fulton, former editor of the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, died in Pasadena on Saturday, September 19, at the age of 90. Born April 23, 1930, in Hartford City, Indiana, Jim graduated from Indiana University with a B.A. in journalism in 1952. After serving two years in the Army, he returned to Indiana to begin his career as a reporter for the Marion Chronicle and the Muncie Evening Press. In 1962 he married Jill Hartley Fulton (now of Claremont) and moved to California to begin a 33-year career with the Pomona Progress Bulletin and later the Daily Bulletin. At the Pomona newspaper, he was city editor and managing editor before becoming editor and overseeing news coverage and opinion pages. He was then associate editor of the newly established Inland Valley Daily Bulletin until his retirement in 1995. A longtime member of Pomona Host Lions Club, he held various offices in that organization. He also volunteered extensively with Meals on Wheels. He was an avid tennis player until his late seventies and a dedicated sports fan. He spent most of his fall weekends enjoying college and pro football games on TV, and as a native Hoosier, he particularly looked forward to the Indianapolis 500 auto race every May. Since 2004, he had shared a home in Glendale with his daughter and her family. He was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed introducing his grandchildren to classic movies, jazz, and opera. Jim is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Fulton Schmidt, his son-in-law, Corey Schmidt, and his three grandchildren, Evan, Claire, and Sam, as well as his girlfriend, Joanne Henning of Phoenix, Arizona. He was predeceased by his parents, James Fulton Sr. and Loyce Barnett Fulton, and his sister, Molly Dolan. He will be interred in a private service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale. Memorial donations may be made to Lions Club International.





