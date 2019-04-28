|
|
August 17, 1933 - April 17, 2019 Dr. James "Jim" Willis made his final voyage home on April 17, 2019 at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He was 85 and surrounded by his loving family & wife of almost 20 years, Mary Ann (Conley) Willis. Jim was born on August 17, 1933 in Joplin, Missouri to Patricia "Lela" Cooper & Paul Beaver. He was one of three boys and was pre-deceased by his beloved brothers, Jack & Mack Willis, of San Diego & Rialto, respectively. Their stepfather, John C. Willis, who served in the US Air Force, adopted all three boys. The Willis brothers grew up in San Bernardino with humble beginnings and each continued on to successful & prominent careers. After marrying Arlene Walker in 1953, Jim joined the Navy as a dental technician, which later lead his path to USC's prestigious School of Dentistry, where he graduated in 1962. Jim & Arlene raised their family in Rialto, CA, and Jim started his first dental practice in San Bernardino in 1963. He was an exceptional dentist and an active member of his community. He was an outstanding little league coach leading his team to the regional playoffs. Jim and his family remain avid USC Trojan football fans and enjoyed attending games & carrying forward family Trojan traditions. Later Jim relocated his dental practice to Apple Valley CA, and enjoyed a thriving practice, 17 year marriage to Robyn Crear of Redlands CA, worldwide traveler, black diamond snow skier, extreme snowmobiler, avid golfer, and enjoyed the beautiful community of Spring Valley Lake, CA. He retired from dentistry in the early 90s and moved onto his cherished, 46' sailboat, "Conquest," where he and his son, Marty, enjoyed life at sea & in Mexico. Jim married his best friend, Mary Ann Conley in 1999 and they, soon after, moved to So Utah and have enjoyed the grace of God in their hearts, the beauty of big red rocks & blue skies, a community rich in art and simplicity, majestic & snow capped mountains, family traditions; gardens, parades & camp outs, country living, and most of all, their beloved ShihTzu, "Scottie." Jim's legacy of excellence will live on through his beautiful family: Children; Jimmy and Marty & Julie, Step Children; Brad Conley, & Jill Hardy, and Son in Laws Juan Leon & Kevin Hardy. He was larger than life to his adoring & loving Grandchildren: Spencer & Cierra Leon, Jacky & Martin Alejandro Willis, Collin & Brad Hardy, Kevin, Brad & Grace Conley. Jim was an outstanding Father/Grandfather, Husband, Employer, & Leader who embraced the beauty of life, he was a quiet & caring giver, an epic story teller, a fashionista, talented artist, music lover, adventurer, and a fighter who demanded excellence of himself and everyone around him, always reaching for the stars while beating all of the odds. He demonstrated loyalty, commitment to self/success, tenacity, hard work, and the courage to always stand tall & proud. His example of love & life will live on. He will be dearly missed, greatly celebrated & his legacy honored, forever. For services info contact: Julie @ willisleon@cox.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor: Dixie PAWS (a no kill animal rescue) 1125 W 1130 N St. George, UT 84770 435.688.9748, www.dixiepaws.org/donate
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 28, 2019