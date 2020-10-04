James (Jim) Stewart 5/10/1930 - 8/7/2020 Jim was a resident of Upland, CA for over 60 years. He taught history at Upland High School for 33 years and coached golf, swimming and water polo while at Upland. Jim grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota where he was an Eagle Scout. He received a BA and Masters Degree from the University of North Dakota. At the University of North Dakota, he was captain of the swimming and gymnastics team and was a member of the cheer squad. In retirement, he traveled extensively with his wife Mary, enjoyed golf, fishing and motor-homing and competed in local and national Senior Olympic events in swimming. He also served in the Navy and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Upland. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary, sons Jim and William, daughters-in law Lynne and Terry and grandchildren Stefanie and Matthew. Services to be held at a later date.





