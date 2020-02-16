|
JAMES WOLD NELSON, M.D. October 8, 1922 - January 24, 2020 Age 97, died peacefully in Oceanside, CA. He was born in Eau Claire, WI to Dwight Gardner Nelson and Agnes Wold Nelson. After serving in the United States Army Medical Corps, he was a radiologist at San Bernardino Community Hospital for over 30 years. Retiring in Oceanside, he enjoyed tennis, dancing and traveling. Dr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dottie; two sons, Eric (wife Kathy), and Jeff; a daughter, Karen; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2020