May 5, 1976 - February 7, 2019 Matthew was born to David and Dianne Trask in Covina, CA on May 5, 1976 and raised in Chino Hills, CA. He passed away in his home in Carson City, NV on February 7, 2019. Matt was a Correctional Officer with the State of Nevada for over 14 years. He enjoyed target shooting, fishing with his children, and loved punk rock music. He is survived by his children Kailyn Trask, Emma Trask, and Logan Trask, his parents David and Dianne (Earl) Trask, his brother Cody Trask, his sister Heidi (Jeremy) Tandy, his sister Rebecca (Matthew) Carter, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and life long friends. Arrangements are being organized by Autumn Funerals and Cremations in Carson City, NV. A private memorial will be held in late Spring. Autumn Funerals & Cremations 1575 N. Lompa Ln. Carson City, NV 89701 Telephone: (775) 888-6800
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 17, 2019