Betty Jane DeFillipes Betty Jane, age 86 passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 at home in San Bernardino, She was born on April 25, 1933 in Columbiaville, NY. She married Frank DeFillipes on July 1, 1950 and they were married for 49 years until he passed away on Feb. 16, 2000. Betty lost her oldest son, Frank DeFillipes Jr. on Oct. 1, 2013. She is survived by her children Nancy LaGrange and sons Kenny and Jeff DeFillipes. 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2620 N. Arrowhead Ave. SB on June 26, 2019. Viewing is 10:30 a.m. with mass following at 11:00. Graveside service to follow with a reception back at the church hall.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 22, 2019