May 13, 1930 - January 13, 2020 Jane Patricia Foster Smith, 89, of Highland, CA, died peacefully with family at her bedside, after battling cancer. Born in Banning, CA, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. Foster and Catherine (Devlin) Foster. When her father died, Jane and her mother moved to Riverside, where she graduated from Riverside Poly High in 1948. It was there she met her late husband, Donald Elston Smith. They soon married and began to raise a family, moving from Riverside and several other cities, and then back to the Inland Empire where Donald built a custom home on a hilltop in Reche Canyon. She moved to Highland after Donald's death, and lived at the Valencia Lea Mobile Home Park for 30 years. By profession she was a bookkeeper with her last position being with the San Bernardino County Probation Office. Jane was an avid gardener, including being a Master Gardener; served as a docent at Kimberly Crest in Redlands, and also volunteered for many years at Redlands Community Hospital. She loved to listen to music and could name just about any classical piece as well as the favorites from the 40's to the 80's. A major dog lover, Jane rescued many dogs in her later life, thanks to YAPS and BARC, but raised Chows as a young adult, and then Beagles, Dachshunds and even a Huskie with Donald and family. Survivors include her son Chris Smith and wife Kathi Smith of Highland; her daughter Catherine (Smith) Ferguson and partner Mark Frick of Yucaipa, CA; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren with more on the way. The family would like to thank the staff at Highland Senior Home Care, a group board and care home in Highland, for their kind, compassionate care provided to her. At her request, there will not be a funeral service. For memorial contributions, please consider contributing to a dog rescue non-profit like YAPS (www.yaps.org) or BARC (www.barconline.com).
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 26, 2020