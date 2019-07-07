JANICE YVONNE HAYHURST Janice Yvonne Hayhurst left her mortal state on May 28, 2019 after living 79 years of an active and heroic life. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, but their relationship actually started at college when they both were 18 years old, so they were together for over 61 years. She also is survived by her two children, Ren Hayhurst and Jill Upton, and by her brother Larry Schmidt. Janice lived an active life, including being a house wife until her children were in school; taking on the role of bookkeeper for the family business; being a private banker at Wells Fargo Bank; and, being the senior officer for a medical supply business. Despite her working life, she always loved and attended to her children's, husband's and family's needs and activities; including attending all of her children's sporting practices and games; always cooking healthy and delicious meals every night; and, making sure that her children's respective friends always felt comfortable by having their favorite snacks and beverages on hand. Janice always showed love to all of her extended family members and created a loving home for every person who ever entered her family home. Janice also was a brave person, skiing until she was 68 years even though she had Parkinson's Disease for 35 years, and she continued her inspirational life for at least 31 years after she was diagnosed with her disease, because she wanted to live life to the fullest, which she did. She was beloved by all of her family and friends because of her sense of humor and her commitment to everything she did for those persons who had the benefit of having a relationship with her. She leaves this world with a footprint of joy and love for everyone who had the pleasure of interacting with her. Love and service were her mark that she leaves for those who loved her and mourn her passing. Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 7, 2019