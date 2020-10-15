Janice Mansell

November 12, 1930 Ontario, Ca - September 21, 2020 Fontana, Ca Janice was the daughter of Melvin Herron and Helen Beal. She was a widow of the late Harold E. Mansell they were married for 56 years. She was also preceded in death by two children Nancy and Steven Mansell. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a loving Friend. Jan was a devoted Church member and she also was a book enthusiast. She worked at the book exchange and greatly enjoyed it. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved cooking her favorite recipes. Jan was the most loving and caring person who also had the best laugh ever. She is survived by her brother Norman Herron of Rancho Cucamonga, her son Gary Mansell of Rialto, daughter-in-law Sandra, son Michael Mansell of San Bernardino, daughter-in-law Patty, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. All will greatly miss her. Private services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Rialto, Ca.





