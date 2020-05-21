On April 21, 2020, Janice Robinson Newborn, loving wife of sixty-three years to Ernest Joshua Newborn, Sr., mother of two, and grandmother of four, passed away peacefully from natural causes at the age of 91 at Pilgrim Place in Claremont, California. Janice was born October 6, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Mary Bennett, a homemaker, and Clarence Robinson, a corporate lawyer. Janice graduated from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown University in 1954 with a B.A. in Music Education. Janice's teaching qualifications made it possible for her to accept a position with the Canton, Ohio public schools. In Canton, she met the Reverend Ernest J. Newborn. Ernest and Janice married on June 30, 1956 in Youngstown. In addition to supporting Ernest's ministerial career and raising two children, Janice worked full-time throughout their journey together. She was the Executive Assistant for six years to two members of the Missouri State Senate, Corporation Secretary to the President of the Division of Overseas Ministries for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada, Director of Program Implementation in the Department of Church Women, and Director of Social Action Ministries in the Department of Church Women. In 1988, Janice was appointed to the position of Executive of the Department of Church Women of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She was the first African-American woman to hold the position. As Executive of the Department of Church Women, Janice was the originator of the Disciples Women's "Woman-to-Woman" program. The "Woman-to-Woman" program made it possible for women of faith to travel to other countries to connect with each other while also sharing commonalities and differences in their respective cultures and faith journeys. Many other ground-breaking contributions made by Janice during her time as a member of the national church staff are well-documented in Craddock, Faw, and Heimer's book, In The Fullness of Time: A History of Women in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). In 2008, Janice received an honorary doctoral degree from the Christian Theological Seminary "for her years of faithful ministry as a tireless layperson who dedicated her life to service to her church and community, and as a vibrant leader who is recognized as a pioneer for women's leadership." Janice continued as a sought after speaker throughout the country on the topics of dynamic leadership and the role of women in the church. Janice and Ernest "retired" to Pilgrim Place in Claremont, California in May 2001. Janice was known by all for her unwavering love of and commitment to family, unstinting loyalty, visionary ministry, unfailing grace and dignity, abundant charm, kindness, generosity, and eternal patience (especially when it came to her husband and kids). Janice had a knack for speaking truth to power and getting results. In the mold of her parents, she was a natural and warm hostess to the many family, friends, and colleagues she and Ernest welcomed into their home. Owing to her natural talent and the rigorous voice training she received in college, she pursued a life-long interest in classical and choral music. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made payable to the Christian Church Foundation for the benefit of the Ernest J. and Janice Newborn Fund, P.O. Box 1986, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46206-1986. Online gifts may be made at christianchurchfoundation.org/give.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 21, 2020.