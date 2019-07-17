Home

Janilee Hamilton

JANILEE EDNA HAMILTON Born January 11, 1947 to Doyle and Evelyn Flinn. Son Michael Doyle Hamilton, husband David Hamilton "deceased", sister Natalie Parlett and husband Tom Parlett, nephew Anthony Parlett and wife Heather, great nieces Tori Rae and Taryn Marie. Brother Randy Doyle Flinn. Nephew Eric Flinn and wife Lisa, great niece Angelina and great nephew Zak. God daughter Tiffany Ballard, God son Paul Hester, and dear friend of over 50 years, Bill Hemphill. Worked 40 years for the County, while working, she went to Valley College. She loved traveling, cruises, water skiing, painting, playing cards, her family and friends, and co-workers. Services will be held on July 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Beginnings United Methodist Church.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 17, 2019
