J. JASON LYNCH J. Jason Lynch, 45, unmarried, of San Bernardino, CA, gently passed away in his sleep (heart attack) on October 25, 2019 and was silently led by Our Lord to his Heavenly Home. He was born in Redlands, CA. He was so proud of his dual Mexican-Irish heritage. Graduated from Cajon High School in San Bernardino, CA, class of 1992 and attended San Bernardino Valley College. Employed as FIOS tech II in communications industry for over 20 years, recent employer Frontier Communications. He was Catholic. Survived by his mother, Gloria M. Lynch of Colton, CA, his big brother, Robert E. Lynch (wife, Mia), of Arlington, Texas; his nieces, Angelique Pettigrew and Ashley Lynch-Pettigrew; nephew, Alexander Lynch; great-nieces, Ma'Kenzi Thompson and Laylah Lynch-Walker; great-nephew, Corleon Thompson, all from Arlington,Texas; his Uncle, Larry Ray of Rialto, Godson, Derek Sherrier of Apple Valley, CA and a multitude of cousins across the country. Preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Lynch, who resided in Kingman, AZ. Jason loved sports, was an avid fan and was a sports trivia expert. He always cheered for his favorite teams: Oakland Raiders; LA Lakers; LA Dodgers; LA Kings and University of Notre Dame, followed them to different cities. Las Vegas was his favorite city. He loved movies, was always with his Mom for movies and lunch. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his co-workers in different yards, but especially in San Bernardino, CA. Monticito Memorial Park and Mortuary, in Colton, CA, is handling arrangements where he will be cremated and interred by his maternal grandparents, Luciano P. and Mary Valle and his Uncle, Edward Valle. Services pending. Plans are being made for a "Celebration of His Life" gathering in December by his co-workers and friends. His family only asking for prayers or Masses for the repose of his soul or in lieu of flowers, would prefer donations be sent to the or in his name. He is gone but will never be forgotten.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 10, 2019