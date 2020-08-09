JASON OWEN MOORE Age 46, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep in San Bernardino. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Kathy Moore, brother, Jeramy Dale and his wife, Alaura Moore, nieces, Marisa, Mia and nephew Jeremiah, aunts, uncles and cousin, Jean Bulinski and other cousins. Preceded in death by his grand- father, Rex Owen Moore. Jason had recently worked at Amazon for several years. He started umpiring little league baseball at the age of 12. He then started umpiring high school and semi pro games. Jason then graduated from Cajon High School in 1993. He then entered the Jim Evans Academy of Professional Umpiring School in Kissimmee, Florida. After graduation, he umpired with Single A, Double A and Triple A minor league teams around the country. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery of San Bernardino. "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN MAY GOD BLESS AND KEEP YOU". On line condolences may be left for Jason at www.bobbittchapel.com
