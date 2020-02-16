|
July 19, 1986 - February 5, 2020 Jayleen was a beloved daughter to Harold and Jackie Bollema, a sister to Jacob and Jaclyn, and a mom to her son Levi. She worked as a RN at Parkview Hospital in Riverside, Ca. Jayleen loved the beach, her dog (Paris), and anything that sparkled. She was witty and full of humor; she had a niche for making people laugh. We will cherish the moments we had with you and carry you forever in our hearts. We love and miss you.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2020