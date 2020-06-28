Jean L. Sedgwick (Smart) Jean L. Sedgwick (Smart) was born in Burbank, CA, July 30, 1926, to Leslie and Mabel Bennett. She went to her heavenly home on March 12, 2020. She is survived by daughters Suzanne Albaugh (Gary) of Hemet, and Judy Humphrey of Texas, and 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Jean moved to Yucaipa with her girls in 1955. She worked at the Yucaipa Sheriff's substation for 20 years. She married Julian Sedgwick in 1957. They were together 37 years until he passed. She later married George Smart. Most recently, she lived with daughter Judy in Texas. She was interred at Desert Lawn in Calimesa. A celebration of her life will take place at New Life Christian Fellowship, 940 2nd Street in Calimesa, at 11:00 on July 11, 2020.





