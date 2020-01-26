|
|
Dorothy Jean Mitchell Dorothy Jean, a former long-time resident of Redlands, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at home in Bremerton, WA. Dorothy was born on June 27, 1931 in Seattle, Washington. She met her best friend, Edgar Douglas, at Clark College in Vancouver, WA and they were married April 22, 1955. Moving numerous times throughout their early marriage, they eventually planted their roots in Redlands in 1967, raising their three children and participating in church and community. Doug and Dorothy Mitchell lived out the Gospel through their gifting of hospitality. Over the years, they sponsored international students, refugees, housed immigrants and supported missionaries. They offered a warm meal to strangers, friends and family on a regular basis. No request was too big - no need too great for them to help in some way. They were a power-couple of generosity, hospitality, compassion and resourcefulness. The example they set has sent ripples through so many communities. Dorothy was quick-witted, strong-willed and was swift to tell a joke, particularly at a moment least expected. Dorothy was an inspiration to many in multiple ways. As a painter, sculptor, jewelry maker, seamstress, gardener, gourmet cook, floral arranger and all-around creative and resourceful person, she created beauty, a reflection of the beautiful relationships she cultivated among the many people she loved and was loved by. Dorothy leaves behind her 3 children, Michael Mitchell (Kathleen) of Bremerton, WA, Shelley Hedges (Bill) of Iliamna, AK, Andrew Mitchell (Sioux) of Cherry Valley, CA, 5 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Paige, Ian, Ben and Joe, and a great-granddaughter Magnolia Lucille. Dorothy will be buried at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California with her beloved husband Douglas at Riverside National Cemetery. Viewing will be held February 2, 2020 at Emmerson-Bartlett Mortuary from 6-8pm. Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, Graveside at Riverside National Cemetery at 9:30 am, and a memorial service will be held at Trinity Church in Redlands, at 11:30 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 26, 2020