|
|
BEVERLY JEAN WILLIS MARTIN 1934 - 2019 Beverly Jean Willis was born on August 24, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, during the heart of The Great Depression. She was the third of five Willis children to Joseph and Bessie Willis, English and Irish descendants from Colorado and Missouri. She took pride in documenting her family's genealogy with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) listing several of her ancestors serving in the American Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and the Civil War. While raising three children Ronald, Donald Jr, and Sharon she was able to start a business career in early 1960s with local real estate offices. General Electric Company opened a service repair office in Bloomington, where Beverly was able to join the company as a service writer and dispatcher. Beverly loved her children and was very proud of her grandchildren. Church and social activities with Fontana First Baptist and the Lions Club of Rialto gave her great joy. Beverly went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019 in Redlands, CA. Services are Thursday, August 8, 2019 with a 9:00am Viewing, 10:00am Funeral Service at CrossPointe Church in Fontana, followed by the Interment at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 4, 2019