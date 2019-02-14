|
JEANETTIA FISHER
Jeanettia Fisher, 75, of San Bernardino, CA passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in San Bernardino. She is survived by her husband, Robert, sons Robert, III (Leticia), Daniel (Valarie), grandson Robert, IV, sister, JoAnna Lambert, Metaline WA. and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA. Chapel services will be Monday, Feb.18, 2019 at 12 noon also at Bobbitt's with interment to follow at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. On line condolences may left at www.bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 14, 2019