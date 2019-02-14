San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanettia Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanettia Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEANETTIA FISHER
 Jeanettia Fisher, 75, of San Bernardino, CA passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in San Bernardino. She is survived by her husband, Robert, sons Robert, III (Leticia), Daniel (Valarie), grandson Robert, IV, sister, JoAnna Lambert, Metaline WA. and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA. Chapel services will be Monday, Feb.18, 2019 at 12 noon also at Bobbitt's with interment to follow at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. On line condolences may left at www.bobbittchapel.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
Download Now