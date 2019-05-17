|
|
Robert G. Jeffers "Mexican Bob" On April 21, 2019 Bob traveled to Hallelujah Blvd. He was a resident of San Bernardino, Long Beach, and Victimville as he called it. Bob was a legendary biker who would greet everyone with his affectionate "Good Morning". He was an Operator Engineer (Local 12) for over 55 years. Bob was preceded in death by his 3 wives Anita, Valvina, and Susie, his oldest son Bobby Jr., his brother Ronnie and sister Fanny Lou. He is survived by his daughter Renita Stone "Beauty", his 3 sons Jeff, Bill, and Ricky Jeffers. Also by his 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Bob also had 38 grandchildren, and 49 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Sun., May 19th 2019 between 2-7 pm at 217 E. Club Center Dr., Ste C, San Bernardino, CA 92408
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 17, 2019