June 29, 1954 - May 31, 2020 Jeffry James Brice, age 65, died in his home in Redlands, California on May 31, 2020 of natural causes. Jeff is survived by his wife of almost 43 years, Julee Ann Brice; his four children, Tiffany J. Jenkins, Jeremiah James Brice, Joshua Craig Brice, and Lyndsee Morgan Brice; and his sisters Cynthia Rebecca Magner and Chauncy Lynn Childs. His death was preceded by his mother Margaret Selby Brice and his father Roland Dale Brice. Jeff was born on June 29, 1954 in Ventura, California to his mother Margaret Selby Brice and Alan Burton Mitchell. He was later raised by and sealed to Roland Dale Brice. He graduated from Nordhoff High school in 1972 and Brigham Young University in 1982 with his Master's degree in Audiology. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Philippines from 1974-1976. He married Julee on July 14, 1976. Jeff was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as the President of the Young Men's organization on both the ward and Stake levels. He also served as the bishop of a Young Single Adult Ward. Jeff had been recognized for his years of service to the Boy Scouts, earning his Silver Beaver in 2000. The City of Redlands recognized Jeff as one of the recipients of the Redlands Heroes Award. Jeff had an incredible love for not just his family but all people he came in contact with. Many considered him their "2nd father" and anyone who met him even once became a friend. Everyone felt loved and accepted by Papa Brice, Bishop Brice, Brother Brice. His unexpected loss has left a hole in the hearts of too many to count. Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial 703 Brookside Ave. Redlands, CA 92373





