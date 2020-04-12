|
|
February 2, 1958 - April 5, 2020 Jennie passed peacefully at the age of 62. She was preceded in death by her mother and son. She is survived by her father Joe Guajardo, five sisters, two brothers-in-law, her daughter Jessica, son-in-law Phillip and 3 grandchildren. Jennie will be missed by countless nieces and nephews. She was a life long resident of San Bernardino, CA. She was a graduate of Eisenhower High School, class of '76. In her last years she resided with her daughter and family in Indio, Ca. She spent her time being a really great Nana to Jordi, Omi and Drew. She will forever be loved and greatly missed. Services are pending.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 12, 2020