04/13/1922 - 05/15/2020 Jennie Montoya, 1922 - 2020, a life long resident of Ontario, CA. passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Ontario at the age of 98. A loving wife to her husband Salvador, they were married for 62 years when he passed away in 2008. Born Juanita Narez, "Jennie" worked for her family farm as a young girl, she would deliver eggs, milk and other products to customers as she walked to school in Ontario. Later she was pulled out of school during 9th grade to focus on the family farm work. She later worked for Orange Products, the LA County Fair in the Mexican Village, as an Avon representative and eventually cooking food for Phil's Delicatessen in Ontario. Together with her husband, they owned Sal's Barbershop in Ontario for 32 years. A cancer survivor, Jennie was a very tough woman. She loved to travel with her husband and always had a way about "beating the house" while on trips to Las Vegas, Laughlin or the state line. She never failed to bring home more than what she brought with her, and made sure to share it among her kids and grand children. Being fair, and being equal with any gifts, was always extremely important to her. Family will always remember her for the amazing food she made. Known for her Tamales at Christmas, she made the best pumpkin bread you could imagine and had pumpkin pies down to a science. Jennie also loved animals. A collector of frog statues around her house, she was a great grandmother to many dogs during her lifetime, including, Cuervo, Rocky, Roscoe and Rebel. Born a twin, with sister Eloisa, Jennie was the last living of 10 children born to Micaela and Presiliano Narez. Her siblings Eloisa Narez, Guadalupe (Lupe) Sabala, Margarita (Maggie) Armenta, Maria (Mary) Narez, Teresa Gonzales, Miguel (Mike) Narez, Ernesto (Ernie) Narez, Francisco (Frank) Narez and Jose (Joe) Narez, preceded her in death. A mother of three, Jennie also joins son Eddie Montoya in death. Jennie is survived by her children Evelyn Smith of Ontario and Roy Montoya of Upland. She also leaves four grandchildren, Robert Smith of Ontario, Sean Smith of Encinitas, Chris Smith of Brea, and Matthew Montoya of Upland. Born to parents Tara and Chris Smith, she also leaves two great grand children, Isaac and Carli Smith. Private services for a small number of family will be conducted on May 28, 2020 at Draper Mortuary in Ontario, followed by services at Bellevue Memorial Park. The family is sorry that due to the recent pandemic, more family can not attend the service. A live stream of the service will be hosted by Draper Mortuary on their Facebook page at 10am, May 28, 2020 Draper Mortuary 811 N. Mountain Avenue, Ontario, CA. 91762 (909) 986-1131





