More Obituaries for Jennifer Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Long

Jennifer Long Obituary
July 2, 1949 - November 11, 2019 Jennifer I. Long, 70, of Woodward Meadows, Lock Haven, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. She was born in York, PA on July 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Raymond and Dawn McIlvain, Sr. Jennifer enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, community service work and her beloved dog, Patches. She is survived by a son, Robert (Courtney) Corman, Jr.; two daughters, Nancy (Jerry) Ward and Tammy Davis and Tammy's two children; a brother, Ray McIlvain, Jr.; three sisters, Connie Ellis, Darlene (Wayne) Wicker, Annette (Joe) Dusseldorf; two grandchildren, Amber and Courtney; and four great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be given through the funeral home to the Salvation Army of Lock Haven. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. 231 High Street Flemington, PA 17745
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
