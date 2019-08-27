Home

Jennifer Lynn Riddles

Jennifer Lynn Riddles Obituary
JENNIFER LYNN RIDDLES March 6, 1963 ~ August 18, 2019 Ms Jennifer Riddles, long time resident of Highland, CA passed away August 18, 2019 at Loma Linda Hospital. Jenny is survived by her brother Thomas Riddles of Virginia and sister Judy Riddles of Modesto. Jenny worked as a veterinary assistant at Loma Linda Animal Hospital. She loved cats, the beach and John Wayne. Jenny was a beautiful daughter and sister. She will always be loved and missed. We love You Jen, until we meet again. Service at Montecito Memorial Cemetery Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 am. Reception following
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 27, 2019
