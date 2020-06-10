Jerome (Jerry) Stohler 07/25/1936 - 05/16/2020 Jerome Dale Stohler, age 83, died on May 16, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital from the COVID-19 virus. Jerome was born on his parents' farm in Garrison, North Dakota, on July 25, 1936. He graduated high school in 1954 in Garrison. The family relocated to San Bernardino, CA in 1956. Soon after relocating, Jerome purchased a full race flathead powered '32 Ford roadster. This was a vehicle he dreamed about while reading Hot Rod Magazine back in North Dakota. He spent Friday and Saturday nights cruising "E" St, in San Bernardino in his '32 roadster, making the rounds between the local drive-ins. While driving the red roadster, he caught the eye of Betty Jane Lane. Betty asked for a ride in the roadster. Two years later, they were married in 1958. In 1960 he joined the San Bernardino Paradise Valley Model A Club. He restored Model A Fords until 1979 when he got the urge to return to the years of his youth by deciding to build a flathead V8 powered '32 Ford Roadster like the one he had before. He collected flathead Ford parts for years until he was fortunate to locate and purchase another red, Flathead V8 powered '32 Roadster that closely resembled his 1956 roadster. He was employed at Norton Air Force Base. Then in 1966, he went to work at Kaiser Steel in Fontana as a welder. When Kaiser reopened as California Steel (CSI), he went back to work there as a site maintenance worker until his retirement. He moved to Yucaipa in 2012 to be closer to his family. Jerome's wife Betty passed away in 2016, as did his brother Gary Stohler of Redlands in 2018. He is survived by his brother Kenny Stohler of San Diego, son Jerry Stohler of Yucaipa, daughter Sharon Henderson of Yucaipa, granddaughters: Megan Stohler of San Jose, Kayli Muir of Yucaipa and great grandsons: Greyson and Logan Muir. Jerome loved old Fords, his dogs and going to Laguna Beach. A viewing will be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601, Saturday 6/13 from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm. Covid protective masks and 6' Social distancing will be required. Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601





