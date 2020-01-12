|
October 25, 1948 - December 26, 2019 Jerry Zamora, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, passed away at home December 26, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in East Los Angeles, and grew up in Lakewood, CA. He attended St. Pancratius Catholic School, and graduated from St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach. After working 10 years in the supermarket industry, he realized his life's dream of becoming a police officer. He proudly served the City of Placentia in Orange County, CA for nearly 30 years, before retiring in 2006 at the rank of Sergeant. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Donna (O'Brien); his children Lucricia (Christopher Delgado), Blake (Cassie Shipley), Danny (Evelyn), and Jacklynn; his 13 grandchildren, Michael Stimbert (Mindi), Miles Kay, Sophie Kay, Izabella Zamora, Amanda Yon, Victoria Kay, Cristian Zamora, Alanna Zamora, Aryana Zamora, Hunter Kay, Leilani Chaney Zamora, Daniel Blake Chaney Zamora, and Brooklynn Zamora; and, his 6 great-grandchildren, Amiyah Stimbert, Gavin Kay, Aidyn Kay, Kaylee Stimbert, Jack Kay and Dax Hendricks. Jerry also leaves behind his baby sister, Lorraine Yolanda (Zamora) Nutt. All Souls Mortuary 4400 Cherry Ave. Long Beach, CA 90807 (562) 424-8601
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 12, 2020