Jess H. Perez
1937 - 2020
January 31, 1937 - July 15, 2020 Jess Perez, 83, of Colton, CA, passed away on July 15, 2020, in Loma Linda, CA. Jess was born on January 31, 1937, in San Bernardino CA. He retired from the Meat Cutters Union and was an usher for Centerpoint Church in Colton for 14 years. He is survived by his wife Josie of 62 years, daughter Deedra Aranda, sons Pete & Eugene, numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren, siblings Maria & Vera, and numerous nieces & nephews. Services will be held at Centerpoint Church, 170 W. F St. in Colton, CA at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020. MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that there be no gathering after the services and no reception will follow. The service will also be live-streamed. Please contact Centerpoint Church for more information.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Centerpoint Church
July 23, 2020
Ay tio it's so hard for me I will mess you you will allwes be in my ❤
ARNOLDO MadrigL
Family
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. Jess you and my father were great friends 10-4/24-11 one last time. We will love you and miss you always. Bonnie and Art Cruz
Bonnie
