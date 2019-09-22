|
JESS MOTA Jess, 85, of Colton passed away peacefully at his home on September 2, 2019. Jess retired from Kaiser Steel Corp where he was a heavy equipment operator for 28 years. He then returned to work for Foam Ex Corp for 12 years. He is preceeded in death by his loving wife Grace Mota and daughter Darlene Mota and granddaughter Yvonne Mota. He is survived by his children Jess Jr., Joe & Martin Mota, Cynthia Luna, Lucina Gonzales, Max Salazar, Alex Salazar, Monica Gonzales, 26 grandchldren, 74 great-grandchildren & 12 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on September 26, 2019 at 10:00am at Hermosa Memorial Cemetary 900 N. Meridian Ave, Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 22, 2019